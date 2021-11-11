Kangana Ranaut has reacted on the uproar over her controversial ‘India got freedom in 2014’ comment. She took to Instagram and wrote, “Even though I clearly mentioned that 1857 freedom fight was the first revolution that was curbed… which led to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and almost a century was given to us in Gandhi's begging bowl… Jaa aur ro ab (Go cry some more).” She was reacting to Varun Gandhi, who had criticised her over her freedom statement. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut lands herself in a soup; AAP demands police case against the actress over her ‘India got freedom in 2014’ comment

It all started at the Times Now Summit 2021 on Wednesday, when the Queen actress said that 'the freedom we got in 1947 was a 'bheek', the citizen of India got real freedom in 2014.' Kangana, who was recently given the Padma Shri, was apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014. Also Read - Oops! Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more: Bollywood actresses' most awkward, embarrassing moments caught on camera

कभी महात्मा गांधी जी के त्याग और तपस्या का अपमान, कभी उनके हत्यारे का सम्मान, और अब शहीद मंगल पाण्डेय से लेकर रानी लक्ष्मीबाई, भगत सिंह, चंद्रशेखर आज़ाद, नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस और लाखों स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों की कुर्बानियों का तिरस्कार। इस सोच को मैं पागलपन कहूँ या फिर देशद्रोह? pic.twitter.com/Gxb3xXMi2Z — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) November 11, 2021

Politician and BJP MP Varun Gandhi criticised her comment in a tweet. "Insulting the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi sometimes, respecting his killer sometimes, and now the disdain for the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call this thinking madness or treason?" the English translation of his tweet read. "It is an anti-national act and must be called out as such. To not do so would be a betrayal of all those who shed blood so that today we may stand tall and free as a nation," he had added. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut 'tried to spot' Karan Johar during Padma Awards; reveals if she'll ever be friends with him

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also submitted an application to the Mumbai Police today, demanding that a case be registered against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her reported remarks.

(With inputs from PTI)