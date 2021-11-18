has now given her opinion on ’ controversial Two Indias video in which he had spoken about the problems and issues of the country. The actress demanded ‘strict action’ against Vir and called his video ‘soft terrorism’. Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut to Salman Khan: Most controversial statements by Bollywood stars that stirred up a social media storm

Kangana wrote on her Instagram story, "When you generalise all Indian men as gang-rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world...after Bengal Famine Churchill famously said, 'These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this...' he blamed Indians' sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger... Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism... strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas."

She also dug out old tweets of Vir and wrote, "Example of creepy Indian man, who is good for nothing so he sells his sleaze for a living to equally creepy and sexist-racist audience."

Yesterday, a police complaint was filed by a Delhi resident Vir at Tilak Marg Police Station for allegedly using derogatory language against India. “I come from an India where we worship men during the day and gangrape them at night,” he has said in the video.

In a note shared on social media, Vir wrote, “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India''s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great. It ends in a gigantic patriotic round of applause for a country we all love, believe in, and are proud of. That there is more to our country than the headlines, a deep beauty. That's the point of the video and the reason for the applause.”

He added, “Please do not be fooled by edited snippets. People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent a great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world. To me, a room full of people anywhere in the world, giving India an ovation is pure love. I ask of you, the same thing I asked of that audience...to focus on the light, remember our greatness, and spread the love.”