Kangana Ranaut expresses shock and grief as a fan dies in Himachal Pradesh landslide; 'This is beyond tragic... Oh God!'

Multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district reportedly left 9 tourists dead and several injured. Among the deceased was a Doctor named Deepa Sharma from Jaipur. She was a big fan of . Mourning her death, the Manikarnika actress penned a lengthy note on social media expressing shock and grief. Kangana wrote how Deepa Sharma used to write her letters and send gifts.

Kangana Ranaut on Instagram wrote, "She was a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and sweets also visited my house in Manali .... Oh !!! Seems like a big jolt… This is beyond tragic... Oh God!!!" In her next post, she wrote, "I still remember I was in Jaipur filming for Manikarnika and many fans waited in my hotel lobby, I paid no heed to the crowd but she saw me and screamed she gave me no time and hugged me tight. Ever since we stayed in touch and today this horrible news and that too in Himachal landslide accident I feel terrible."

The actress further sent condolences to Deepa Sharma's family. "My condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Deepa. You will always be in my heart... come back again please," she wrote. Kangana Ranaut then penned about how traveling to the mountains in the rains is a terrible idea. "Also to all the people who are travelling to mountains in the rains, please know it's a terrible idea, landslides are natural in this weather but because of many tunnels, highways and roads construction we are messing with mountains and valleys natural balance and geometry because of all the constructions and bombings for drilling and digging the mountains and making tunnels and highways these landslides have become violent and too destructive.... Please refrain from visiting Himalayas in this season.... Please it's a request," she cautioned all. Check out her post below: