has a stirred up a controversy yet again. At the Times Now Summit 2021 on Wednesday, the actress said that 'the freedom we got in 1947 was a 'bheek', the citizens of India got real freedom in 2014.' Kangana, who was recently given the Padma Shri, was apparently referring to the BJP coming to power in 2014. Now the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has submitted an application to the Mumbai Police today, demanding that a case be registered against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her reported remarks.

Politician and BJP MP Varun Gandhi criticised her comment in a tweet. "Insulting the sacrifice of Mahatma Gandhi sometimes, respecting his killer sometimes, and now the disdain for the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and lakhs of freedom fighters. Should I call this thinking madness or treason?" the English translation of his tweet read. "It is an anti-national act and must be called out as such. To not do so would be a betrayal of all those who shed blood so that today we may stand tall and free as a nation," he added.

कभी महात्मा गांधी जी के त्याग और तपस्या का अपमान, कभी उनके हत्यारे का सम्मान, और अब शहीद मंगल पाण्डेय से लेकर रानी लक्ष्मीबाई, भगत सिंह, चंद्रशेखर आज़ाद, नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस और लाखों स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों की कुर्बानियों का तिरस्कार। इस सोच को मैं पागलपन कहूँ या फिर देशद्रोह? pic.twitter.com/Gxb3xXMi2Z — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) November 11, 2021

Kangana was recently given the Padma Shri award and so was filmmaker . Both of them have had spats in the past. Well, the actress revealed that their paths did not cross at the award ceremony. In an interview with Times Now, Kangana mentioned that the organisers supposedly made sure that the timing of their ceremonies were different.

On being asked if she would have spoken to Karan Johar had she met him., Kangana said that she was trying to spot the filmmaker but could not. She further added that she would have definitely spoken to him and exchanged pleasantries.

