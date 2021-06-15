Kangana Ranaut moves Bombay HC against objection over her passport renewal

and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been booked by the Bandra Police on sedition charges. The actress has now moved the Bombay High Court, seeking directions to authorities to renew her passport so she can go abroad for the shooting of a film. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's new horse riding video reminds netizens of Majnu bhai's painting from Welcome

“There are huge monetary investments made by production houses in booking such shooting locations, wherein the applicant is required to participate as an actress,” the plea said. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara – who do you think is best suited to play Sita? VOTE NOW

According to the plea, Kangana’s passport expires on September 15. It states that Ranaut needs to fly to Hungary to shoot for Dhaakad from 15 June to 30 August. A bench led by Justice Prasanna B Varale will hear the plea today, 15 June. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput first death anniversary: From the moment of his birth to his life-changing decisions and stardom – here’s SSR’s life in a nutshell [WATCH VIDEO]

In October 2020, the Metropolitan Magistrate court directed the Banda police to investigate a complaint filed by Bollywood casting director Munawwar Ali Sayyed. The complaint alleged that Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel defamed the Hindi film industry through their tweets and statements. It also accused the duo of spreading 'division and hatred between Hindu and Muslim communities'.

After that, the Bandra police then registered an FIR against them under IPC sections 135A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition) read with 34 (conspiracy).

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the film Thalaivi. The film's release was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She will also se seen in Tejas and Dhaakad, and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled Tiku Weds Sheru.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench)