’s Thalaivii which was released in theatres on September 10, is now on Netflix. The actress took to Instagram and wrote, “Rarely a film loved passionately and unanimously… And Thalaivii is one such film… I am glad people getting to know Purchai Thalaivi Dr J. Jayalalithaa’s story. Also, big thanks to my team for making a film which is a shining diamond in my filmography. #gratitude." Also Read - From Rashmi Rocket to Maidaan: New Bollywood films releasing in October 2021 in theatres, OTT that will keep you hooked to the screens

She also slammed 'Bollywood Mafia' for not praising Thalaivii when it had released in theatres. She wrote, “Meanwhile waiting for Bollywood Mafia to keep our political and ideological differences aside just how I don’t find it difficult to appreciate genuine art maybe they can also rise above petty human emotions and for once let art win #Thalaivii.” Also Read - Sunny full movie in HD leaked on TamilRockers, Telegram and other channels for Free Download

In an interview to BollywoodLife, the writer of the film opened up about the possibility of the film’s sequel. He said, “We always wanted to tell a story where a girl from cinema reached the CM's chair, it was a conscious decision to tell this part of her journey, that's why if you see the poster, it says, 'Cinema se CM tak (from cinema to the CM)'. Politics is another chapter of her life over 20-30 years and cramming it within 15 minutes wouldn't have done it justice. 100%, there was always the intention that if we want to show her (Jayalaithaa's) journey ahead, then we'll show it in part 2. Let's see if the story takes shape. Of course, we've spoke to Kanganaji. Y'all all are saying that we haven't shown her journey after becoming the CM, so if y'all are saying that there's so much more story left to show, then definitely it can be shown, the story is there. However, how to take it forward will need to be discussed after we met (the entire team).” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shehnaaz Gill still reeling under the pain of losing Sidharth Shukla; Juhi Chawla EXPOSES Shah Rukh Khan and more