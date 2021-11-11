and 's rivalry is known to all. After the Manikarnika actress accused the filmmaker of nepotism both have been at loggerheads. Recently, both of them were honoured with Padma Awards. Many wondered if Kangana and Karan had come under one roof to receive the awards. Well, the actress revealed that their paths did not cross at the ceremony. In an interview with Times Now, Kangana mentioned that the organisers supposedly made sure that the timing of their ceremonies were different. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut stirs up a controversy yet again; calls India's Independence of 1947 ‘bheekh’ – Watch

Kangana was also asked if she would have spoken to Karan Johar had she met him. To this, the actress mentioned that she was trying to spot the filmmaker but could not. She further added that she would have definitely spoken to him and exchanged pleasantries. She then spoke of promoting coexistence in the industry. She said, "Our ceremonies were at different times. I think they went out of their way to keep us on different timings...I tried to spot him around but he was not there," further adding, "There can be conflicts, there can be disagreements but it does not mean you do not believe in coexistence. That is what I believe in, coexistence. I encourage the coexistence of all kinds."

When asked if she would be friends with Karan Johar, she replied saying that it is a bit stretched. She added, "People can only be friends if they have similar intellectual vibe." She mentioned that she has a few friends in the industry.

Talking about her Padwa Awards victory, she said, "Very rarely do I get that feeling. To witness such people taking their awards… I felt, am I good enough?"