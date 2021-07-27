Kangana Ranaut's spellbinding transformation from Thalaivi to Dhakaad proves no one is as adept as her at shape-shifting

is one of the busiest actresses in Bollywood. She has many films in her kitty. Among the most anticipated ones are Thalaivi and Dhakaad. Directed by , Thailavi is narrates the story of Tamil Nadu's six times Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. From being a famous actress to a well-known politician who is worshipped, Thalaivi captures every bit of J Jayalalithaa's life. The next film in line for Kangana Ranaut is Dhakaad. And her transformation will leave you stumped.

Recently, Kangana took to her Instagram account to share a picture depicting her transformation. In a collage shared, we see her dressed as Thalaivi. She had put on a lot of kilos to slip into her character. In the next picture, we see her in hot shorts and a body-hugging top. She is sporting a lean and slender frame looking all fit and sexy. High boots and short hair add to her sexiness. She shared the collage with the caption "Journey like no other …#Thalaivi #Dhaakad. Special mention to two visionaries and geniuses @neeta_lulla @mrsheetalsharma." Well, looking at this picture, one can easily say that Kangana is among the most dedicated ones who can go to any length for her role. And she is damn good at shape-shifting. We are impressed! Take a look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

If you wish to know how Kangana transformed so well, you must watch her Dhakaad preparation videos and more.

Meanwhile, Kangana recently made it to the headlines as she mourned the death of her fan who lost her life in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh. Kangana wrote a lengthy note sharing how grieved she is!