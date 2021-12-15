has issued a statement to announce that his family members and staff have tested negative for coronavirus. As you might aware, and were tested positive on Monday. They had been at Karan Johar’s house on December 8 for dinner. In his statement, Karan also said that dinner for eight guests could not be called a ‘party’. He also denied his home being a COVID ‘hotspot’. His statement read, "My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all NEGATIVE! In fact I tested twice just to be safe and am negative. I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city...Salute to them. To some members of the media, I would like to clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a "party"...And my home which we maintain strict protocols is certainly no "hotspot" of COVID. All of us are responsible and masked at all times and NO one would treat that pandemic lightly... My request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts. Lots of love and safety to all." Also Read - After Brahmastra, RELEASE DATE of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger to be announced?

Kareena, who was slammed by netizens for not following Covid protocols, had earlier issued a statement through her team which read, "Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she's stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted covid at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catchup. It wasn't a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk. As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guard down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family."