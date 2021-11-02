has just passed through some of the toughest days of his life with his son being in jail. The star kid was arrested by the NCB in a cruise ship drugs case and he had to spend more than three weeks in Arthur Road jail even though no contraband was found on him during the raid. King Khan tried his best to get his son out of jail and it was only recently that Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Amidst the controversy, a lot of fingers were pointed at Shah Rukh Khan and his parenting skills. However, SRK's closest friend in his latest post has revealed what kind of a father Shah Rukh Khan actually is. It is SRK's birthday and KJo penned a sweet note for him. Also Read - 'Shah Rukh Khan not in town,' cops tell fans gathering outside Mannat to celebrate the superstar's 56th birthday

Sharing several pictures on Instagram, Karan Johar penned a sweet note wishing Shah Rukh Khan a very happy birthday. He used many adjectives to describe King Khan and while describing what kind of a father he is, KJo called him, "unmatchable." A part of his note reads, "his charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact … but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart… an unmatchable father … a rock solid husband … a loving brother and an indispensable friend …. He is all that and so much more …Love you so much Bhai." Check out his post below:

Indeed Shah Rukh Khan has been a doting father to all three - Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan. Time and again he has proved that he is a protective father who has his kids at the centre of his life. Happiest Birthday SRK.