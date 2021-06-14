Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara – who do you think is best suited to play Sita? VOTE NOW

It has been widely reported that Kareena Kapoor has charged a whopping Rs. 12 crore to play Sita in a mythological Bollywood movie. Not that somebody of her experience and talent doesn't deserve the paycheck, especially given how much her male counterparts of equal or lesser star value make, and considering the prominence of her role, but the reports have miffed many, with netizens slamming her left, right and center on Twitter for not considering it an honour to portray Sita and doing the role for much less remuneration if not for free. Also Read - Monday Memes: Kareena Kapoor reportedly charging Rs. 12 crore to play Sita sparks an outrageous MEMEFEST

Then there are the usual who've raised issued with the religion of 's husband, Saif Ali Khan, the name of her son ( ), the bold characters she's played in the past, and some even going to the limits of absurd (as if the other issues weren't absurd and nonsensical enough) and questioning if she'd be able to follow Sita's ideal after portraying the role on screen. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor reportedly charges Rs. 12 crore to play Sita and netizens lose their s*it; demand boycott and replacement by Kangana Ranaut – read tweets

As alternatives, many have suggested various names across film industries, too, (like they're convinced they have a monetary or some other stake in the proposed movie) like that of (many have claimed she's born to play the part), (people have drawn comparisons with her recent wedding look and that of Sita), (because of the Baahubali connect), Nayanthara (again, because of the her having been a part of mythological films) and (due to kind of simplistically attired characters she's known to take on). Interestingly, many of these suggestions seem to have come from those who're either oblivious or have conveniently forgotten of the bold roles that Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Shetty and Nayanthara have sizzled in in the past (sometimes, more than how Kareena as). Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas reunites with Salaar director Prashanth Neel, Anushka Shetty signs her next and more

Anyway, considering all the ruckus, we've left it to our BollywoodLife readers to choose the actress best suited to play Sita in a big, mythological, epic movie from Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, and trust that y'all would make an informed choice.