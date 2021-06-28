Kareena Kapoor Khan all set to get back on the set by October this year! Read exclusive deets

Kareena Kapoor Khan who was last seen in Angrezi Medium naturally went on a break as she got pregnant for the second time. The actress post completing the shooting of her next film Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan took a break to enjoy her pregnancy phase and be with her newborn post delivery. Saif Ali Khan and her welcomed their second baby in the month of February and ever since then their world revolves around Taimur and the little one. But now we hear that the actress is all charged up to get back on the sets. She seems to be doing everything to get her acting career back on track and if everything falls in place, she is expected to start shooting from October this year. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Nigam-Divya Khosla Kumar and more nasty feuds of celebrities that shocked everyone – view pics

While she is reading scripts as of now, we hear that Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to begin shooting for her bestie Karan Johar's film as she resumes work. Now we wonder if she is going to begin shooting for KJo's dream project Takht. The multi-starrer has been on a backburner since a long time. Reports had emerged that Karan Johar has shelved Takht that starred Kareena, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others. But the filmmaker had later shared the film has just been postponed. Later, it was reported that the film is witnessing a delay due to Bebo's second pregnancy and of course the pandemic. Well, with everything falling in place now, we wonder if Karan is turning towards his magnum-opus. Also Read - BREAKING! Here's the new release date of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif-Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi? [EXCLUSIVE]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Meanwhile, Kareena is doing everything to get back in shape and shed all the pregnancy weight before she hits the sets. She is reportedly following a strict diet regime, as well as, a rigorous workout pattern to be all slim, trim and healthy. We can't wait for Bebo to make an official announcement about her next film. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur's movie date plan includes a special treat from BFF Rhea Kapoor