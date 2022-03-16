is on a vacation currently with her family. She is in the Maldives. The actress took to Instagram to share a pic in which she is seen wearing a black monokini. Jeh can be seen playing with the sand. Kareena’s caption read, "Where I belong," followed by a heart emoticon. Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan all set for her OTT debut; to star in Sujoy Ghosh's next based on The Devotion of Suspect X – Read Deets

Earlier today, Kareena announced that she will be making her OTT debut with 's next film. She will be seen with and Vijay Varma. The film is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X.

Sharing a video, she wrote on Instagram, "And so it begins...12th Street Entertainment & Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures present a Netflix Original directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Produced by Jay Shewakramani & Akshai Puri. Produced by Sujoy Ghosh & Thomas Kim."

A tweet from Netflix's Twitter account read, "They posted, “We’ve got some Pretty Hot And Tempting news! Kareena Kapoor Khan stars in a thrilling new Netflix film with Jaideep Ahlawat & Vijay Varma, directed by Sujoy Ghosh! #KareenaKapoorKhan @JaideepAhlawat @MrVijayVarma. #12thStreetEntertainment & @NLFilmsIndia in association with #Boundscript and @kross_pictures present a Netflix Original directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Produced by @jayshewakramani & @PuriAkshai Produced by @sujoy_g & @HyunwooThomas.”

Kareena will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with . The film has been delayed several times. It is now scheduled to release on 11th August 2022. The actress will also be seen in a film which will be directed by and it will mark her debut as a producer.