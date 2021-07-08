Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt face severe backlash for celebrating Neetu Kapoor's birthday on the day of Dilip Kumar's demise; '5 mint mein bhul gaye'

A few pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others enjoying at Neetu Kapoor's birthday bash have hit the internet. They are being criticized for celebrating as Dilip Kumar passed away yesterday.