Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt face severe backlash for celebrating Neetu Kapoor's birthday on the day of Dilip Kumar's demise; '5 mint mein bhul gaye'

It is Neetu Kapoor's birthday today. She rang in her new year as the clock struck 12 whilst surrounded by family. , , , , Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others made it special for her by organizing an intimate bash. A few pictures from the party have made their way to the internet. However, this gave a reason to the netizens to criticize the Kapoor family.

As a photographer posted the picture on Instagram, netizens started slamming the Kapoor family for celebrating Neetu Kapoor's birthday on the day of 's demise. A netizen wrote, "Kya soch hai inki Dilip sir chale gaye in sab se shok jataya or 5 mint me bhul gaye or party krne ko ready ho gaye." Another one wrote, "There party be like " Dilip kumar passed away aww so sad" now would you like some whisky or shots." Another comment on the post read, "Subah Shok sabha me dilip kumar ke , raat ko dinner party .wah aisa sirf bullywood mai hi hosakta h beshram."

Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: On Ranveer Singh's birthday, Karan Johar announces a new film with Alia Bhatt and the Simmba star

In the pictures, we also see Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother . Indeed it seemed to be a fun night for Kapoors and Bhatts.

It was yesterday morning that the news of legendary actor Dilip Kumar's passing away at the age of 98 had hit headlines. The Mughal-E-Azam star was laid to rest with full state honours. His mortal remains were wrapped in tricolour and military protocols were followed. From the Kapoor family, it was Ranbir Kapoor who had paid a visit to late Dilip Kumar's residence to offer his condolences to grieving . The Kapoors were really close to Dilip Kumar as he shared a great friendship with legendary Raj Kapoor. They had appeared together in a film called Andaz. Some fans also commented that if Raj Kapoor was alive, the Kapoors would not be celebrating.

Apart from him, stars like , , , , , and others had reached Dilip Kumar's residence to bid him a final adieu.