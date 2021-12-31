is one actress who has been pretty open about her personal life on Instagram. She regularly shares updates from her life with her fans. The revealed the best part of 2021 in a latest post on social media. Kareena, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, posted a picture of her younger son Jeh on Instagram on Friday. The picture does not clearly show the toddler's face but one can be seen laughing. "His two teeth, the best part of 2021 #31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all," she wrote. Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more: Resolutions Bollywood stars should make in New Year 2022

The actress recently wished her elder son on his 5th birthday. She took to her Instagram to share a throwback video of her son, when he just started to walk on his wobbly feet. Kareena captioned the video, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn't your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger (sic)."

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called Saifeena by their fans, had tied the knot in December 2012. Jeh was born on February 21. On the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with superstar in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

