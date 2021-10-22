has always been the one to break stereotypes. She got married at the peak of her career and even had a baby without any inhibitions about her appearance. She is now a doting mommy to and Jeh Ali Khan. She often talks about parenting and more. In her recent interview, she spoke about her sons knowing about gender equality. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan reveals how Taimur Ali Khan has 'changed' after Jeh's arrival; says, 'He makes his brother laugh with zombies and armies'

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that whenever Taimur asks her where she is going, she tells him that she is going out for work. So there is a concept of both, Amma and Abba, working instead of just the man of the house working. To Film Companion, she was quoted saying, "Well in the case of Tim and Jeh, I think the idea is that they see me go to work even now. Like when, every time I put on my shoes, Taimur asks ‘where are you going?’ My answer is ‘I’m going to work or I’m going to shoot or I’m going for an event or I’m going for a meeting because amma has to work’. So, abba works and so does amma. I think growing up looking at the fact that in this house, it’s not just the man who does things, we both do things equally." Also Read - Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh return to the bay from their family vacay and the youngest already looks born for the camera – view pics

She then said that half the battle is won if her children know that their mother works as hard as their father to give them a better life. She said, "And if my boys grow up knowing that their mother has the capability and demands that kind of respect in her home and gets it. Goes out to work, works hard, comes home so that they can have a good life. I think that’s half the battle won. It’s important for the boys to know that women are equal to men. A mother is their father’s equal." Also Read - Not Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan or Taimur, Jeh resembles THIS family member and we got PROOF – view here