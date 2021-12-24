has tested negative for COVID-19. She took to Instagram to make the announcement. She wrote, "I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare...My BFF Amrita we did this... my darling friends and family, my Poonie, , and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... SRI Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best... And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody. stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before - Kareena Kapoor Khan.” Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Urfi Javed goes bizarre again! Trolls ask, 'kutte ne kapde katar dia kya?'

After testing positive on December 13, Kareena had written, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."

She was at ’s place a few days before she had tested positive. She was slammed by a lot of netizens for not following Covid protocols. Her team had to then issue a statement which read, "Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful every time she's stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and contracted covid at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catchup. It wasn't a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk. As soon as she tested positive she has quarantined herself and is following the necessary precautions and protocols to deal with the condition. It is not fair to put the blame on her and say that she has been irresponsible and let her guard down. Kareena is a responsible citizen and also has the concern and care for safeguarding her family."