Saif Ali Khan turns 51 today and wife Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish him. She shared a family pic with her husband and sons Taimur and Yeh. While we appreciate her sentiments, we can't take our eyed of Jeh who is looking cute as ever. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life ... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want," Kareena captioned the image. Have a look at her post below:
Saif and Kareena, who are celebrating their birthday in the Maldives, are fondly called Saifeena by their fans, had tied the knot in December 2012. Jeh was born on February 21 this year and since then there has been a lot of speculation, especially among the trolls, about his name.
Saif's actress-daughter Sara Ali Khan, who was most recently seen in the discovery+ reality show, 'Mission Frontline', also shared a picture with her father. The 'Simmba' actress tagged her dad as her 'superhero'.
"Happiest Birthday Abba. Thank you for being my superhero. My smartest friend, the best conversationalist, the coolest travel buddy and one of the biggest support systems. Love you," Sara wrote in her caption.
Sara is the daughter of Saif from his first wife, actress Amrita Singh.
(With inputs from IANS)
