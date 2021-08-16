Saif Ali Khan turns 51 today and wife took to Instagram to wish him. She shared a family pic with her husband and sons Taimur and Yeh. While we appreciate her sentiments, we can’t take our eyed of Jeh who is looking cute as ever. "Happy Birthday to the love of my life ... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want," Kareena captioned the image. Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Sara Ali Khan wants to prank Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and the idea is inspired by Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Saif and Kareena, who are celebrating their birthday in the Maldives, are fondly called Saifeena by their fans, had tied the knot in December 2012. Jeh was born on February 21 this year and since then there has been a lot of speculation, especially among the trolls, about his name. Also Read - Filmy Friday: Throwback to when Saif Ali Khan injured his forehead in a nightclub brawl – here's why

Saif's actress-daughter , who was most recently seen in the discovery+ reality show, 'Mission Frontline', also shared a picture with her father. The ' ' actress tagged her dad as her 'superhero'. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan reveals why she doesn't want to live with dad Saif Ali Khan but with mom Amrita Singh

"Happiest Birthday Abba. Thank you for being my superhero. My smartest friend, the best conversationalist, the coolest travel buddy and one of the biggest support systems. Love you," Sara wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara is the daughter of Saif from his first wife, actress .

(With inputs from IANS)