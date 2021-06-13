Kareena Kapoor reportedly charges Rs. 12 crore to play Sita and netizens lose their s*it; demand boycott and replacement by Kangana Ranaut – read tweets

Reports have been doing the rounds that Kareena Kapoor has been offered the role of Sita in a mythological Bollywood movie based on the epic, Ramayan, and that the actress has apparently proposed a whopping fee of Rs. 12 crore for the same. While that is her prerogative as any professional and at the end of the day, it's nothing more than an actress playing a character, many netizens are refusing to see it that way and are up in arms over how she could supposedly be charging so much money for what they believe is a role any actor should consider a blessing to portray. Plus, there are others who can't come to terms with the fact that someone who's married to a Muslim actor, Saif Ali Khan, and has a son named , is said to step into the shoes of Sita. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Prabhas reunites with Salaar director Prashanth Neel, Anushka Shetty signs her next and more

Not surprisingly, the reports of Khan being approached to play Sita and subsequent talk of her charging Rs. 12 crore for the same has drawn a barrage of vitriolic tweets. Check out the most illogical and downright nasty ones below: Also Read - Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani and other stunning Tollywood divas who went de-glam for roles — view pics

There are others who also feel that the role should go to someone like , or South actresses and . Check out what they've tweeted... Also Read - Trending South News Today: Anushka Shetty finally signs her next, Prashanth Neel shares update on Yash's KGF 2 and Prabhas' Salaar

Well, welcome to bizarro world is all we have to say.