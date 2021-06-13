Kareena Kapoor reportedly charges Rs. 12 crore to play Sita and netizens lose their s*it; demand boycott and replacement by Kangana Ranaut – read tweets

While it's Kareena Kapoor Khan's prerogative to charge how much she desires for any role as any professional would and at the end of the day, it's nothing more than an actress playing a character, many netizens are refusing to see it that way and are up in arms over how she could supposedly be charging so much money for what they believe is a role any actor should consider a blessing to portray