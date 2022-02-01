is a happy man. He has welcomed a new member in his family, a furball of a dog. The name is Katori Aaryan. Kartik took to social media to give a glimpse of his adorable little pet. His caption read, “Katori I’m in LOVE again.” Rukul Preet Sing reacted on the post and wrote, "Katoriii such a cute name ❤️". On the other hand, wrote, "Omggggg ?❤️". Photographer Dabboo Ratnani also commented and wrote, "❤️❤️ toooo cute ?". Many fans are also reacting with heart emojis. Have a look at his post below: Also Read - Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Trailer out: Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer to premiere on THIS date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

On the work front, Kartik's name was embroiled in a controversy recently. There were reports stating that the release of the Hindi veesion of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was cancelled because Kartik Aaryan had allegedly threatened to walk out of Shehzada, which its official Hindi remake.

After the reports, producer defended Kartik and informed that he was not involved in the decision making. An official statement from him read, "We, the producers, felt that 'Shehzada' should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producers' decision and not actor. I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors I have worked with."

Well, we have to wait and watch how Shehzada shapes up from here.