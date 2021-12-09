Finally! All the speculations around their wedding pictures of and come to an end as the couple has themselves shared their first wedding pictures on their social media account and boy, just look at them- they made us believe in the phrase of all over again! One cannot let their eyes off Katrina Kaif's bridal look. I mean today we all are short of adjectives! Isn't she just looking ethereal! And look at our Punjabi Munda! His Josh is clearly HIGH for life now. Vicky and Katrina- you guys just look so gorgeous together. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," read their common caption. Have a look at their posts below: Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wedding FIRST LOOK as bride and groom: Video from the varmala gets leaked online

Katrina looked beautiful in that lehenga and Vicky made one handsome groom- He surely broke a million hearts by saying YES to his ladylove for life. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding pictures get LEAKED: Meet Bollywood's latest Mr and Mrs! [VIEW HERE]

Vicky and Katrina got married at the lavish Six Sense Fort in Rajasthan. Their wedding was a 4-day affair and all the close friends and family were invited. Katrina and Vicky both wanted to keep this wedding as private they can and they even managed to do so. The guests of the wedding were requested to keep their mobile phones in their rooms and just simply enjoy the wedding. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding Live Updates Day 3: Bride and groom's Varmala FIRST PICS and VIDEO OUT

The sangeet celebration was one grand affair. In fact Bollywood Life exclusively told you that how Vicky's mom Veena Kaushal hosted a special Ladies sangeet for all the ladies out there and they had a gala time.

The couple reportedly will be leaving for Maldives for their honeymoon after the wedding. They had also planned to host a grand reception in Mumbai but that looks doubtful for now as there is the new coronavirus variant Omicron threat in the city and they might postpone it for now.

