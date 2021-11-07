and are currently the most talked about celebrities of Bollywood. It is being reported that they are going to settle in matrimony this December. A big-fat Indian wedding has been reportedly planned at Six Senses Fort resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. While Katrina and Vicky have observed complete silence on their rumoured wedding, a lot is being discussed in the news circuit. Latest buzz is that they had their roka ceremony on the Diwali day. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif engagement rumours: Sunny Kaushal reveals the Uri actor's hilarious response to parents

As reported by Etimes, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had their roka ceremony at Kabir Khan's residence. The filmmaker considers Katrina Kaif as his family and was happy to be a host. The roka ceremony was allegedly attended only by the immediate family of two stars. Vicky had his brother and parents by his side while Katrina Kaif' sister and mother were a part of the ceremony. On Diwali day, Katrina had shared a picture with her mother and sister. We could see the actress dressed in a beautiful pink saree by Manish Malhotra.

Meanwhile, we were the ones to tell you that bride Katrina Kaif is gearing up wear Sabyasachi outfits on her special day. Vicky Kaushal has allegedly zeroed down on designer friend Kunal Rawal to design his wedding outfits. Reports have it that December 7 is the day when the two stars will get hitched. Well, only time will tell if these reports turn out to be true or not!

Workwise, Katrina Kaif is enjoying the success of her recently released film and Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardhan Udham Singh.