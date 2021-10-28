It looks like Bollywood is gearing up for a big fat wedding! Whispers are being heard in gossip mills that is all set to tie the knot with Uri actor . It is being stated that the two stars will get hitched in the month of December this year. From their wedding outfits to venue everything is being discussed. Now, reports about the guests are making the rounds of the internet. It is being reported that Katrina Kaif's ex and Tiger 3 co-star is on the invitee list. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt wedding: After Soni Razdan, Randhir Kapoor opens up about the Bollywood couple's wedding

Reportedly, not just Salman Khan but his entire family will be making their way to Rajasthan to attend Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. Further, sources in the know also state that will be on the guest list of Vicky Kaushal considering that they share a very good bond. Well, with Alia being in a relationship with , one wonders if she will be invited alone for the wedding. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor turns into a woman for a new project; fans say he looks prettier than Alia Bhatt – watch

Meanwhile, it is also being speculated that majestic Six Senses Fort Barwara has been locked for couple's destination wedding. Though there is a strong buzz around the wedding, Katrina Kaif recently mentioned that there is no truth behind any of this. When asked about the same, she was quoted saying, "That’s a question I have for the last 15 years." Adding fuel to the fire of these wedding rumours, Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif and mother were spotted shopping for traditional clothes. Also Read - Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan REVEALS how she had to give up her biggest dream for her daughter's debut in SOTY [EXCLUSIVE]

Whether these rumours are true or not is something we'll know only when the stars make any sort of announcement. Until then, we can only wait!