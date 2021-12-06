So finally, after many weeks and months of speculations, and have left for Jaipur. The two will be getting married on December 9 and their wedding festivities will begin from December 7 onwards. A lot of their family members and friends started arriving in the Pink City on Monday through out the day and the dulha-dulhan are on their way as well. They will be taking a private plane to Jaipur from where they will head to Sawai Madhopur, where they are tying the knot at Six Senses Barwara. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Bride-to-be leaves for Jaipur with mom; dazzles in a yellow outfit [VIEW PICS]

The duo looked happy and radiant as they excitedly waved at the paparazzi waiting to capture a glimpse of them. While Vicky had a broad smile plastered on his face, Katrina was glowing in her yellow gharara set. Vicky on the other hand chose a peach brocade shirt with beige trousers for his ‘to-be-dulha at airport’ look. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding video gets leaked; goes viral ahead of their shaadi in Rajasthan: Watch

The couple will kickstart the wedding festivities with Sangeet on the evening of December 7 where both Vicky and Katrina are set to perform. Their families and close friends are also slated to dance the night away in celebration of the couple’s wedding. Katrina’s sisters Isabelle, Natasha and others, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal and more are expected to set the stage on fire. Last minute preparations at the wedding venue for the Sangeet tomorrow are in full swing the workers may work through the night to give the place the final touch to make it perfect for tomorrow’s festivities.