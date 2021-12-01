Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Real reason why Salman Khan is not attending the December shaadi

Rumoured couple and ’s wedding in December is making headlines each day. One of the aspects that has immense speculation around it is the guests list. While it is said that around 200 people will be attending the grand wedding, there are now new reports that due to the latest Covid scare – Omicron, the guest list will cut short. However, everyone wants to know if is attending Katrina’s wedding or not. It was earlier said that Salman and his family were the first to get invited to the shaadi in Rajasthan. It was then said that he has got no invite and is likely to not attend, even if he does. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding update: A grand Rajasthan wedding but no honeymoon for the couple

But now, it is seemingly looking impossible for the actor to attend the VicKat or Victrina wedding. According to reports, the big day is December 9, which is just a day before the Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded which is happening in Riyadh on December 10. Salman Khan will be there along with other celebs like Prabhu Dheva, , , Guru Randhawa, , Saiee Manjrekar, , amongst others. And before the tour, he will be busy preparing for the same, therefore, taking time out to attend Katrina's wedding is surely going to send his schedule haywire.

We hear, that other members of Salman's family – Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma are likely to attend the do since they share a great friendship with the actress Katrina. Interestingly, there are also rumours that Salman is likely to throw a lavish bash, a reception like function for newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal once they return to Mumbai after their wedding in Rajasthan.

The two actors are said to be getting married at a 700-year-old palace turned resort in Sawai Madhopur, very close to Ranthambore.