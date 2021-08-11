Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's strategy to stop tongues from wagging at Shershaah screening turns out to be an #epicfail

For long, it is being rumoured that and are a couple. They have been spotted together umpteen times and fans have been wondering if they are really together or not. Fans have even coined a nickname for them and it is 'Victrina'. On Tuesday, a screening of Sidharth Malhotra and 's Shershaah was held at an auditorium in Mumbai. Both Katrina and Vicky attended the screening. But their trick to dodge the paps turned out to be an epic fail. Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar opens up about the release of the action extravaganza and if it'll go straight to OTT

In the video shared online, we see Vicky Kaushal stepping out of the auditorium. He can be seen fixing his mask. Soon after him, we see Katrina Kaif stepping out but she immediately stops as she notices paps. She waits for a while, fixes her mask and then steps out with her sister Isabelle. Fans are now scratching their heads over this hide-and-seek attempt of the stars to be not seen together. A netizen commented, "Acter bhi chori chupake pyar karte." Another one wrote, "Vicky n kat playing hide n seek." Another fan wished that they get married. Check out their video here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been very secretive about their personal lives. Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vicky was asked about his alleged affair with Katrina and he had said, "I hope you respect this… I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has and Tiger 3 in her kitty. Vicky Kaushal will next be seen a film titled Sam Manekshaw.