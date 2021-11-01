Katrina Kaif to go on a month-long break before her wedding with Vicky Kaushal? [Exclusive]

The buzz around and 's alleged wedding in December is immense. From the venue to clothes, everything is being discussed. Since both the stars have observed complete silence over the rumours, it seems that discussion over Victrina's wedding are far from over. Here is an addition to all. It appears that Katrina Kaif will have a good long break before her wedding for all the preparations. Also Read - From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Vivek Oberoi: 10 Bollywood celebs who had to face the wrath of Salman Khan's anger

Currently, Katrina Kaif is busy with the promotions of her film along with and . Once the film releases on November 5, the promotions will come to an end. Post Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif is said to begin the shooting for her film with - Tiger 3. However, it is said that the shooting of Tiger 3 will only begin only in 2022. Salman Khan is expected to shoot for his portions in 's upcoming film Pathan before that. Since SRK has taken time off to be with his family given the drug controversy around , the shooting of Pathan is likely to begin in December 2021. Given all this, it seems, Katrina Kaif will have a good month long break between Sooryavanshi promotions and her alleged wedding for all the preparations and more. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Prabhas-Anushka Shetty and more couples whose wedding rumours are giving fans sleepless nights – view pics

It is being reported that Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities will take place between December 7 to December 9. It is supposed to take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Among the guest list, it is stated that Salman Khan and his entire family is going to be present. The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits. Well, fans are now just waiting for the two make everything official. Also Read - From Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt – celeb couples who might get married in December 2021