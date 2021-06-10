Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal trend on Twitter after Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor CONFIRMS their relationship; netizens have a field day with hilarious memes

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif managed to maintain silence on their relationship for the longest period of time. Though gossip mongers munched on the stories of them being together, both the stars maintain stoic silence. However, now the cat is out of the bag all thanks to their good friend Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. In a latest interview with Zoom, Harsh confirmed that Katrina and Vicky are together leaving everyone into a tizzy. Also Read - After Pokiri, Kick and Stalin, Salman Khan to star in the remake of THIS Tollywood film?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal started trending on social media soon after Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's interview hit the internet. The Bhavesh Joshi actor was asked about one Bollywood rumour that he believes to be true and she said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true.” Further adding, “Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it." This led to netizens churn out hilarious memes. Some dragged in Sanju aka Ranbir Kapoor saying that Vicky took his revenge. "Vicky kaushal and Katrina dating, exactly the opposite of the movie Sanju happened #VickyKaushal," a fan wrote. Some of the fans also dragged in Salman Khan into memes. Take a look at some of the memes here. Also Read - Chori Chori Chupke Chupke: Before Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, these Bollywood couples were caught visiting each other's homes

Meanwhile, it was just two days ago that Vicky Kaushal was spotted exiting Katrina Kaif's home. They reportedly spent six hours together and even that sort of confirmed their dating rumours. We seriously wonder what is Katrina and Vicky's reaction to Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's confession. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan memes flood social media after Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirms Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dating

Vicky kaushal and Katrina dating, exactly the opposite of the movie Sanju happened #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/815RwPQVx7 — DankyMinati (@danky_minati) June 9, 2021

#KatrinaKaif and #VickyKaushal to Harshvardhan after they get to know that they are trending on twitter pic.twitter.com/wxHzm5mVsn — ANKUSH (@Memer_world01) June 9, 2021

#VickyKaushal and #KatrinaKaif are confirmed to be dating . Vivek Oberoi to Vicky Kaushal : pic.twitter.com/aiaNW3UKHm — Sachin?? (@Humorousbeeing) June 9, 2021

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is all set to kick-start the shooting of Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan. She also has Sooryavanshi lined up to release. Vicky Kaushal has Sardar Udham Singh in his kitty. It was recently that the first look of the film was released and fans were left in complete aww.