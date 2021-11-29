We are finally just a few days away from the BIG FAT BOLLYWOOD WEDDING. and are all set to get married in December in Rajasthan and as per the latest reports, the d-day is on December 9, preceded by functions like Haldi and Mehendi. And now, it has been reported that the wedding is going to be a lavish affair and around 40-45 hotels in Rajasthan, in and around Ranthambore have been booked for the wedding guests. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's Simmba to have cameos in Ajay Devgn's Singham 3? Rohit Shetty REVEALS [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It has been reported by ETimes that all arrangements have been made to ensure that guests are not inconvenienced as they attend Vicky and Katrina's wedding and for the same, 40 hotels have been booked near the wedding venue - Six Senses Resort, Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. It is also reported that there is a buzz in Rajasthan that a lot of stars are expected to descent in Jaipur and head to Sawai Madhopur from December 7 onwards. The locals have also heard that is going to attend.

Earlier, BollywoodLife exclusively informed readers that has been invited for the wedding by both the soon-to-be bride and groom. However, he may attend alone sans family and may make a quick entry and exit.

Interestingly, recently there were reports that Vicky’s cousin sister had denied that the wedding is taking place. She had said that she spoke to her brother after rumours started surfacing but he told her that they were fake and media created. Just days ahead of the wedding, there is still no confirmation from the couple or their families.