Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: A condom brand takes a sly dig at those who are not invited with its latest meme

and will take the saat-pheras today and vow to stay together forever. They will be Mr and Mrs and fans are eagerly waiting to see them as bride and groom. There is a lot of mystery around their wedding as not a single picture from the venue has made its way to the internet. In fact, the guests have been asked to leave their mobile phones in the hotel room as they arrive for the events. Supposedly, there are a lot of Bollywood celebrities who stand uninvited to the wedding. It seems a condom brand is cashing on the situation with their latest meme.

A hilarious meme has been shared on social media which has been addressed to Dear Vicky and Katrina. It reads, "Dear Vicky and Katrina, you have to be kidding, if we are not invited." It has shared with the caption, "Pun and admission to your wedding: intended." LOL. This definitely seems to be a sly dig at those who have not been invited to Victrina's wedding. Check it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durex India (@durex.india)

Meanwhile, celebrities like , husband , Kabir Khan, wife and family, Harddy Sandhu, Gurudas Mann and others were snapped at Jaipur airport as they headed for the Victrina wedding. Reports have it that the couple had their mehendi and sangeet yesterday. Punjabi songs ruled at their sangeet ceremony.

Apart from this, it is being reported that Katrina and Vicky have sold the rights of their wedding footage to Amazon Prime Video for whopping Rs 80 crore.