We are still reeling in the after-effects of two big Bollywood weddings. That of – Patralekhaa and – Anushka Ranjan. But before we even get to get a breather, we will have the much-talked about, the much-speculated and wedding that will engulf all our senses. The two are all set to get married in December in Rajasthan and the shaadi ki tayaari is in full swing at the wedding venue and at the soon-to-be bride and groom's homes. And we got our hands on information on how the two stars are prepping for their wedding.

Katrina Kaif, who is fresh off the success of , has taken the month off post the film's release so that she could focus on her wedding. A few endorsement shoots and events were all that she kept on her things to do before her big day. The bride has been busy with redoing her home, her wedding trails and looking into every detail of her wedding day. Whereas, Vicky has no time to take a breather.

We hear that while Vicky has locked on the designer he will wear for his wedding, he is yet to choose his wedding day attire. He has three different looks to choose from and he hasn't found the time to lock the trials as yet. The actor we hear is busy with his work commitments and has been out and about for the same, leaving little or no time for him to take care of the wedding preps. "His brother Sunny Kaushal and mother are the ones going nuts doing all the tayaari-shayaari and keeping him updated about the same," says a source close to the actor.

The source reveals that while the Sardar Udham star would have loved to be more at home and part of the preps, he isn’t restless or anxious. “His mother and brother know his choices inside out. So with them taking care of every little detail, he has little to worry. Also, Katrina is in constant touch with Vicky’s family and they are together finalising everything while Vicky is away for work,” said the source. Isn't this cute, the Kaifs and Kaushals are already like a family who does everything together.

Well, we cannot wait for these two to get married and before that, make an official announcement in their own unique way. There are reports that Vicky and Katrina are all set to give out an official statement about their wedding soon for fans. Let’s hope it happens sooner than later. The wait is getting too hard to bear, nai?