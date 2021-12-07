and are soon going to be Mr and Mrs. The couple is currently in Rajasthan along with their friends and family members to enjoy their wedding festivities. From mehendi, sangeet to the saat pheras, Katrina and Vicky have planned a big-fat-Indian wedding for all to enjoy. Stars like Kabir Khan, , and others have already reached Rajasthan to be a part of the big do. Amidst all the hullabaloo, Vicky Kaushal's ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi has made a cryptic post on social media. Taking to her Insta stories, she has shared a post about looking for the meaning of life and it has caught everyone's attention. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Mehendi ceremony details REVEALED; URI actor's family waiting to welcome bahu to the family [EXCLUSIVE]

She shared the meaning of toast on social media, that reads, "Continually looking for the meaning of life is like looking for the meaning of toast. It is sometimes better just to eat the toast." Reportedly, Harleen and Vicky Kaushal parted ways soon after his blockbuster film URI: The Surgical Strike released. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding Sangeet: Gurdas Maan sings Teri Jodi Jeeve for the couple – watch video

Though Harleen remained tight-lipped about her alleged break-up with Vicky Kaushal, she had penned a strong note on social media talking about having her own swag and identity. It read, "I have seen the performances and the nervousness. I have lived every day. I have made my own way. Those who limped up with me have not made me. I am not broken by a breakup. Victory doesn’t heal me. Loss kills me. No. I consider myself complete. I have a swag of my own, I am a separate identity of myself. And I would love to be known as Harleen Sethi. I am Harleen Sethi. I think it will be unfair to call someone else my ex-boyfriend, right?" Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Songs Sau Aasman, Nachde Ne Saare and more Bollywood numbers fill the air as Sangeet rehearsals begin at Barwara [Exclusive]