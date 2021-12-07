and are currently in Rajasthan for their wedding. The glorious Six Senses Fort has been booked by the couple for their special day. Just yesterday, Vicky and Katrina along with their families reached the wedding venue. The wedding festivities are going to begin from today. A source close to the family has revealed some details of the mehendi ceremony. The source revealed, "Katrina and Vicky will celebrate the Mehendi ceremony with both sides of the family. Vicky has a big, loving and warm Punjabi family on his side and his chacha, chachi, mama, mami are all looking forward to officially welcome Katrina into the family." Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding Sangeet: Gurdas Maan sings Teri Jodi Jeeve for the couple – watch video

The source also mentioned that both the families have been preparing for this special occasion for some time now. "The wedding preparations have been in full swing on his side for quite some time now. It's going to be a joyous occasion for both sides with both their friends and family getting together to celebrate the couple's special day!" said source.

Talking about Katrina Kaif's family, the source mentioned that they have flown down from London to be a part of actress' special day. "Katrina's family has also specially flown down from London - her mom, her sisters and brother and her close group of friends. While it's going to be private, intimate affair, the celebrations are still going to be grand and they have spared no expense to ensure that they make their special day a memorable one!" We cannot wait to see the beautiful pictures of the bride and the groom.