and 's wedding has become a HOT topic of discussion. After keeping all the details under wrap for a long time, Vicky and Katrina finally made it official as they flew off to Rajasthan for their big day. On social media, netizens are busy discussing about the tight security around the wedding. The guests have been asked to not use their cell phones to take pictures and videos. Nothing from inside the wedding venue is to be posted by the guests who have been reportedly asked to sign NDAs. Meme makers are having a field day over this and are churning out hilarious memes. Many are also comparing the tight security around VicKat's wedding to Squid Game. Check out the tweets below:

Security guard at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina's wedding. pic.twitter.com/HOSwbCPgpp — your local sadboi (@Cringeshwari) December 5, 2021

#VickyKatrinaWedding

Sources have confirmed that Guests have to solve this for entry at wedding venue : pic.twitter.com/IwH3LV4sXb — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) December 2, 2021

An uninvited guest trying to enter the Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif wedding ceremony.. pic.twitter.com/JtK60gEK8G — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 3, 2021

A few reports suggest that the guests arriving at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been given secret passcodes. Recently, a welcome note from the hotel went viral on social media in which the guests have been asked to not use their phones.