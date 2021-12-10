and got hitched on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan. They had a very private ceremony with only a handful of people in attendance. We barely saw any big Bollywood celebrity at the do except director Kabir Khan and his family, Gurdas Mann and others. It was expected that and other celebrities would attend the wedding but paparazzi could not spot anyone. Well, given the COVID-19 situation, it seems the bride and the groom could not invite many and hence they have sent them hampers with a special note. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Bride almost teared up at groom's heartfelt speech right after the varmala ceremony - Report

A picture of the note is doing the rounds of social media. It stated that despite their wish they could not celebrate their special day with a lot of people due to current situation. The note reads, "On Dec 9th, by the grace of God and with blessings of our parents, we took one of the biggest steps of our lives and decided to tie the knot! Despite our wishes, we were unable to celebrate together because of the current situation but we do hope to share this happiness with you in person very soon. As we embark on this exciting journey, your love and blessings mean a lot to us. Thank you for all your support, always. Thank you for being part of our family. , Katrina & Vicky."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal send gift hampers with a thoughtful note to people whom they could not invite for the wedding pic.twitter.com/PZCsFNLA6B — TABUSAM TABISH (@sagharsalman1) December 10, 2021

Earlier, a picture of gift hamper received by the guests who attended the wedding had gone viral on social media. It was field with dryfruits and a note.