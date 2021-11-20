and Patralekhaa tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in Chandigarh this past week. And now, B-town is inching closer to the most awaited wedding of and . Well, though neither the actress nor the handsome hunk has confirmed the wedding, the preparations are in the full swing for the same. We are treated to new and latest updates on the VicKat wedding almost every day. And here's another update that we came across and thought of sharing with y'all VicKat shippers. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the duo is expected to make a formal announcement soon. Uh-huh, you read that right. Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty REVEALS how many OTT offers he turned down to ensure his film released in theatres – watch EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

A source privy to the deets told IndiaToday that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif may make a formal wedding announcement any time now. With the announcement, they will be seeking best wishes from their friends in the media fraternity. The source told the portal that both Vicky and Katrina have good relations with the media and hence they are planning to share the good news with the media soon. So, it is expected that Vicky and Katrina will make a formal wedding announcement any time now. Also Read - Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal wedding: This rumoured couple to make their relationship official at VicKat shaadi?

Reports have stated that the actor and the Tiger 3 actress will be tying the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony from 7 December to 9 December. The wedding venue is said to be Six Senses Fort Barwara, a 700-year-old fortress turned into a resort located in Sawai, Madhopur, Rajasthan. About the wedding prep, it is said that Vicky and Katrina's team have already begun preparations for the same. They have booked car rentals, that too, high-end cars in bulk for the guests' pick and drop services. The guest list has also surfaced. It is said that several B-towners including , , Kabir Khan, , , Sidharth Malhotra, , , Natasha Dalal, among others will be a part of the elaborate and grand wedding. Also Read - Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal wedding: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 to make THIS special change in the film for their leading lady?

Meanwhile, reports also state that Katrina was very unhappy that the wedding news was leaked in the media. The invites are yet to be sent out. Furthermore, it is also said that they might change the venue at the last minute.