Laal Singh Chaddha is one film that many people are eagerly waiting for. It is also one film that has been delayed a couple of times due to various reasons, and the and starrer film is finally set to release on April 12, 2022 and will be clashing with the Yash starrer KGF 2. In an interview with , Aamir spoke about the film's delay and its box office clash with KGF 2.

Amir Khan said that when he came to know that the film's VFX would be delayed after the March 2020 lockdown, he had two choices. He could either go for a rushed job or he could opt for quality work. He said that he didn't want to compromise on the quality and hence was okay with the film's delay. At that time the makers were eying for a Christmas release. He added that the second lockdown also halted the film's progress and the makers had to further push its release. He also said that some portions of the film what yet to be shot.

Talking about the film's clash with KGF 2, Aamir said that ideally, he would never take a date which has already been finalised by the producer of another big film. "I hate to give the impression that I am trespassing on someone else's territory, but since I am playing a Sikh for the first time in my career, the Baisakhi day (14th April) seemed to be the most appropriate for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha," stated Aamir.

He added that before finalising the date, he ‘profusely apologised’ to the producer Vijay Kiragandur, director Prashanth Neel, and lead man Yash. He wrote to them and explained his predicament. He told them how the lockdown had made matters difficult for all producers. He also explained that a Baisakhi release for his film would be ideal. “They understood my viewpoint and were good enough to ask me to go ahead in spite of their film releasing on the same day. I was very touched by their gesture,” said the actor. He added that he had a long heart-to-heart conversation with Yash who was very supportive of his plan. He told him that KGF was an established brand name and so, people would definitely patronise the sequel. He also told Yash that since his was an action film whereas his was a family film as it was a love story, the two films would hopefully not eat into each other’s collections. “I also volunteered to promote his film. I told Yash, I would be watching his film on 14th April in a cinema hall as I am a fan of the KGF franchise, like millions of others,” stated the actor.