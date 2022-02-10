, Shanaya Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor were seen in a very cute pic with cousin Mohit Marwah's daughter Thea. The picture was shared on Thursday by Mohit's wife Antara Motiwala Marwah on Instagram Stories. In the picture, we can see the three-month-old Thea in Shanaya's lap. Khushi and Anshula are also sitting with her. Antara wrote on social media, "Buas (aunts) and bunny." While Thea’s face is covered with a flower emoji, the pic emits happy vibes. For those of you who don’t know, Mohit's mother Reena Kapoor is the sister of , , and . So Mohit is Anshula, Khushi, and Shanaya's first cousin. Mohit’s father Sandeep Marwah is a film producer and businessman. Also Read - The Fame Game trailer: Madhuri Dixit takes us through the dark side of stardom in this nail-biting Netflix thriller – watch

Mohit and Antara got married in 2018. It was during while attending their marriage functions in Dubai that passed away. Thea was born in 2021. In November, Antara had posted a cute picture as Thea turned a month old. “One month of loving you,” read her caption. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Sara Tendulkar and more celebrity daughters who have social media burning with their stylish avatars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antara Motiwala Marwah (@antara_m)

Antara’s godhbharai ceremony in August was attended by , Sonam, Khushi and Shanaya. Antara had shared many candid photos from the function. Thanking everyone for making her godhbharai ceremony special, she had written, “There is something to be said about traditions… and big families, you’re always wary of managing either but they really do matter & make all the difference.” Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and more: Here's how these 6 latest celeb jodis will celebrate Valentine's Day 2022

Meanwhile, Mohit made his Bollywood debut with Fugly in 2014. In 2017, he played was seen in ’s Raag Desh in which he played a soldier.