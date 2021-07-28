Kriti Sanon lambasts 'insensitive' videos of paparazzi covering Dilip Kumar's funeral; says, ‘They were talking so badly, laughing about not getting the angle’

has come down heavily on paps who covered Dilip Kumar’s funeral. The actor passed away on July 7 due to a prolonged illness. Also Read - Will Sooryavanshi actor Mrunal Jain follow sister Rashami Desai's footsteps and enter Bigg Boss? Here's what he has to say [EXCLUSIVE]

Kriti recently told ETimes, “I was angry when I saw those videos. It was horrible.” She said that there is no need cover funerals as it’s a very personal thing. “If tomorrow, you're going through a loss, your family would not want it to flash everywhere. And why do people want to see that part of it, let it be private. Even if you are covering, why are you talking behind the camera, mute it. They were talking so badly, laughing about not getting the angle, shouting each other to get aside. It was really bad to see that. It is very insensitive," Kriti stated. Also Read - Kargil Vijay Divas: From Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na to Vicky Kaushal in Uri, 10 actors who looked simply dashing in Army uniforms

She added that while she knows there is a demand for information constantly, it doesn't mean that we leave our sensitivity and our human side and just do anything and everything. “So it made me very angry at that time, it was an impulsive post and I do stick by it. I don't have any idea if any change will happen or has happened because of that or not. I just felt like voicing it and that's what I did," the Mimi actress said. Also Read - BREAKING! Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra opens up on his next with Farhan Akhtar; says, 'Will put Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Toofan together' [EXCLUSIVE]

She had even posted on Instagram stories about celeb funerals.

On the work front, Kriti is seen in Mimi which also stars and . She also has Bachchan Pandey in which she will be reuniting on the silver screen with . The film also stars and . She will also be seen with her co-star Tiger Shroff for an upcoming movie titled Ganapath.