Kriti Sanon talks about life post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise; says 'there was fear, uncertainty and sadness all around'

passed away on June 14, 2020. Social media went abuzz with his fans demanding justice. His co-star was also targeted as she did not immediately post a note about him on social media. Later, Kriti wrote a lengthy and emotional note expressing how she feels. After more than a year of Sushant's demise, Kriti has now opened up on her life after him. She shared that a lot of negativity was spread on social media. Also Read - Mimi Trailer: Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi steal the show in this pregnancy drama laced with comedy and emotion

To news agency PTI, Kriti was quoted saying, "It was difficult to mute the noise. But I had my people and family around me that always kind of helps. Last year, social media was the worst thing that had happened to us. It opened up so much chatter and noise." Further adding, "I realised people were frustrated. Maybe, they were taking out that frustration. There was so much of fear, uncertainty and sadness around... I don't blame them completely. But social media has added to a lot of negativity." Also Read - Mimi: Kriti Sanon's first female-oriented film headed for a direct OTT release on THIS platform on THIS date? [EXCLUSIVE SCOOP]

Kriti further expressed that she found it to be the best decision to detach herself and share whatever she had to only with her loved ones. She also mentioned that a lot of things that were going on, on social media were unfair. "I, anyway, felt too many people were saying too many things. I didn't want to be a part of that noise. I felt a lot of things were also going unfair. So I didn't want to be a participant to that," she quoted. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Saif Ali Khan gets trolled for Bhoot Police; Ajay Devgn's Bhuj gets a release date; Asur 2 goes on floors and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon is now looking forward to the release of her film Mimi in which she essays the role of a surrogate mother. The film also stars in a pivotal role. It will release on July 30 on Netflix.