KRK 'cries' and mocks Kangana Ranaut over passport renewal issue; calls her ‘baarvi fail, nafrat mein PhD’ – watch video

Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, has now decided to take on for her passport renewal issue. Calling her ‘Baarvi fail, nafrat mein PhD’, he is seen imitating her crying scene from Queen. KRK mocked Kangana on several occasions. "Woh chaar National Award kya setting kar ke jeete hain mujhe hi pata hai,” he said speaking as Kangana. He narrated the whole episode in a video. Have a look: Also Read - From Nia Sharma to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 8 celebs who became soft targets of trolls this week

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to hear Kangana's plea, and called it vague. The court allowed her to amend the application and posted the hearing in the matter on June 25. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Zareen Khan CLAIMS she was told to put on weight for Salman Khan's Veer; Farhan Akhtar announces new release date of Toofan

On her Koo handle, Kangana recently wrote, “Mahavinashkari government has started my indirect harassment again, my request for passport renewal has been rejected because a tapori/roadside romeo called Munnawar Ali filed a sedition case (deshdroh case yes the irony of it is hilarious) on me by the way the case was almost dismissed by the court yet the court rejected my request for passport and the reason given is ‘my request is vague’ hmmmmmm.” Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Who killed Sushant Singh Rajput?

Earlier, KRK in a tweet stated that those criticising him for calling Kangana 'didi (sister)' are 'idiots'. “Some idiots are having objection for calling #KanganaRanaut Deedi. Deedi means sister. It has nothing to do with age. Is it clear idiots?” he wrote.

KRK was in the news after Salman filed a defamation case against him following the release of his new film Radhe. While KRK has claimed the suit was an outcome to his review of the film, Salman's legal team has declared the defamation case pertains to personal attacks, particularly comments KRK made about the star's NGO, Being Human.

According to Salman's legal team, the suit against KRK was filed because the latter "has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."