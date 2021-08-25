The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee recently dragged Kamaal R Khan to court over a few tweets he made in the past. The actor filed a defamation case against KRK in Indore. Reportedly, Manoj Bajpayee filed a case under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation) and urged the court to register a criminal defamation case against KRK. Now, the self-proclaimed critic has commented on the same. Also Read - KRK SLAMS Kangana Ranaut for her remarks on Raj Kundra's arrest: 'Aakhir kya majboori hai iss gutter me rehne ki?'

Taking to his Twitter handle, KRK slammed Manoj Bajpayee for filing a defamation case against him. He asked why he filed the case in Indore and not in Mumbai. He wrote, "I haven't received any notice till now but media says that Manoj Bajpayee has filed a defamation case against me in Indore? When Manoj is living in Mumbai then why he went to Indore to file a case? He doesn't trust @MumbaiPolice and judiciary? You all know who is from Indore?"

In the next tweet, it seems KRK took an indirect dig at . He wrote, "And who asked Manoj to file case from Indore to harass me instead of Mumbai. Dadu ji you can't save your career by harassing me. You are making entire bollywood to gang up against me to stop me from reviewing ur films but it won't work. I will still review ur all films." In the past, it was Salman Khan who dragged KRK to court for repeatedly making derogatory tweets against him. It was right after KRK reviewed Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Post Salman's case, KRK deleted all the videos he made about the star. He had tweeted about the same and said, "Dear @BeingSalmanKhan I have voluntarily removed all my videos about you coz I don’t want to hurt you or anybody else. I will continue fighting case against you in the court. I will only review your future films if I will get permission from the court. All the best for future."