KRK makes SHOCKING claims about Ranveer Singh's launch in Bollywood; says his father paid Rs 20 crore to YRF

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan is known to make some nasty comments against Bollywood stars. He often gets into trouble for his controversial statements. He also had a legal case against him recently as accused him of maligning his image. He had a defamation case against him. Now, KRK is back to making some shocking statements. Recently he spoke about 's entry in Bollywood through Yash Raj Productions.

Ranveer Singh, who is now one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, was launched by 's Yash Raj Productions in the film Band Baaja Baraat. He starred opposite in it and the film was a big hit. It paved way for Ranveer's successful career in the industry. Now, KRK has claimed that it wasn't Aditya Chopra who launched him but YRF was just the way of Ranveer to enter Bollywood. He claimed that Ranveer's father paid YRF R 20 crore to get his son launched in the industry. KRK said, "Now you must be thinking that Ranveer Singh was also launched by Yash Raj Films and he is a big star today. So let me tell you that Aditya did not launch Ranveer, but Ranveer was launched through Aditya." Further adding, "'Ranveer's father gave Rs 20 crore to Aditya and after that YRF launched him."

'This he said while reviewing , Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari's film 2. He hasn't said good things about the film and the actors in it. Check out his video below: