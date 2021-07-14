KRK predicts Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt's wedding in 2022 and divorce within 15 years; gets trolled

Kamaal R Khan always makes it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The self-proclaimed critic is known for his fascination (read obsession) with Bollywood stars. He would often slam stars and review Bollywood films without any filter. This time around, KRK had made it to the headlines for his predictions of Bollywood stars future. He has predicted and 's marriage and even their divorce. Also Read - GoodBye: Amitabh Bachchan channels his inner DJ at the film's wrap up party; Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati and others groove to his tunes – view pics

Kamaal R Khan has predicted that Alia and Ranbir would get married by the end of 2022 and within 15 years of their marriage, they will get divorced. He wrote, "Prediction 08- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married max till end of 2022. But Ranbir Kapoor will divorce her within 15 years after marriage!" Not just their marriage, KRK made predictions about and Tabu too. In his tweets, he mentioned that both the actresses will never get married. He also predicted that Nick Jonas will seek divorce from in 10 years. The critic got heavily trolled on Twitter for his predictions. A netizen wrote, "Why are you predicting everything bad. Kuch acha ni bol sakte."

Earlier, he made it to the headlines as filed a defamation case against him. About the case, Salman Khan's lawyers had released a statement that read, "Mr. Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand “Being Human” are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. The Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr. Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself. Mr. Kamaal R. Khan’s lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr. Kamaal R. Khan “will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date”.

Looks like KRK is calling for more trouble for himself with all his predictions.