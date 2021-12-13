You might think this is an old story but it isn’t. Urfi Javed is being trolled yet again. This time, it is because of her bra and leather pants look. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant took to Instagram to post the video in which she can be seen flaunting her latest look. Her caption read, “Watch it till the end for the full look ! I recently bought these amazing neck pieces from local markets at goa! I mean just look at this !” Have a look at her video below: Also Read - ‘Iska bas chale toh yeh bhi na pehne,’ Urfi Javed gets trolled for her bikini look – see pics

She was trolled for her look by some users "Neckpiece dikhaney ke liye normal clothes bhi pehney jaa saktey hain," read a comment. "Inka alg hi chalta ha,' wrote another user. "Re deva time bhot kharab agela hai," read a comment.

But there were many who also appreciated her. "Urfi you look so so beautiful," read a user. "Always slaying," read another user. "Nice hair and look and smile and pose and hearing and neck and eyes," read another comment.

Urfi has been regularly been trolled for what she choose to wear. She recently had a message for the trolls. She took to Instragram and posted a video. “So, whenever someone tells me how to dress or trolls me, this is my answer,” she says in the video. She turns around and shows her jacket which has ‘mind your own business’ written on it. Her caption read, “For caption read what’s written on my jacket.”

Well, love her or hate her, you simply can’t ignore her.