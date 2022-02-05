's health has deteriorated. She is on ventilator again. This is sad news as the veteran singer was recovering earlier. A tweet by from ANI read. "Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors: Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital." It can be recalled that she was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier last month, after testing positive for COVID-19. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope says ‘She is opening her eyes’

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors: Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital (file photo) pic.twitter.com/U7nfRk0WnM — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Recently, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope shared a health update about the singer. He told ANI, “I spoke to the doctor who is treating Lata Mangeshkar. She is recovering. She was on a ventilator but now after 15 days, she is no more on a ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is opening her eyes, speaking to the doctor. She has weakness and infection is also there. But she is much better now and responding to treatment.” Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer off ventilator as a trial; family issues statement – read here

A statement shared on Lata Mangeshkar’s official Twitter handle on January 27 read, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation ( off the invasive Ventilator ) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of for your prayers and good wishes (sic)."

(With inputs from ANI)