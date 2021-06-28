Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan drops out of college to give 'all to acting as of now'; pens a note for besties

Irrfan Khan was one of the finest actors Bollywood had ever seen. He was an actor par excellence and never failed to give an impeccable performance in films. Now, it seems, his son Babil Khan is dedicated enough to take forward his late father's legacy. Babil Khan has stepped into the world of acting and is giving it all to be successful. For the same, Babil Khan has also dropped out of his college. He took to his Instagram account to reveal the same. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Babil Khan and more – Are you ready for the next generations of Khans? – view pics

He wrote an emotional note for his best friends from college and expressed how much he will miss them. He wrote, "I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total. You all gave me a home in a strange cold place and made me feel like I belonged. Thank you, I love you. Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits cause I’m giving it all to acting as of now. Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends." Along with the post, Babil Khan shared two pictures that see him handling a camera. The young actor tagged many of his friends too in the post. Check it out: Also Read - Irrfan's son, Babil Khan responds to a social media user's query about whether the Hindi Medium star held a join in his hand – view pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

It was just yesterday that Babil Khan had shared a picture posing with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri. They have collaborated for a project which will be Babil Khan's second acting venture. While sharing the post Babil wrote, "Honoured to work with you legends (aye it's a shame we didn't take a picture together @zaynmarie)." Producer Ronnie also shared the pictures on Instagram and penned that he was honoured to take forward Irrfan Khan's legacy. "Honoured to take forward your legacy Irrfan sir. Worked with a legend like you, and now Babil. If this is not Providence, what is it?," he wrote. Also Read - From Shanaya Kapoor to Khushi Kapoor, 4 star kids who will be making their debut soon

Babil Khan's debut film is Qala which is a Netflix original.