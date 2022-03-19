As you might be aware, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next. The film isn’t titled yet. Now, a leaked dance sequence from the film has gone viral. In the video, Ranbir and Shraddha are seen in traditional wear. Ranbir is seen in a blue kurta while Shraddha can be seen in a yellow saree. We can even faintly hear a song. It seems like a wedding sequence. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor caught crying on camera; BTS video goes viral leaving fans concerned - watch
Fans are reacting on the video. “Giving yjhd vibes ... Ranbir is the only actor in this gen who gonna pull off rom-com effortlessly,” wrote a user. Another comment read, “Sound catchy.” Tweeted another fan, “With Pritam as a music director . I hope each and every song will make up to the mark which was missing in bollywood for 5 6 years. #ShraddhaKapoor ?❤️ #RanbirKapoor. Excited for LuvRanjan's next.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Sharmaji Namkeem: Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS how he stepped into father Rishi Kapoor's shoes to complete the film before Paresh Rawal came on board
What are your thoughts on the song and the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's romantic message for Alia Bhatt on her 29th birthday is unmissable – watch video
