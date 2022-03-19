As you might be aware, and will be seen in ’s next. The film isn’t titled yet. Now, a leaked dance sequence from the film has gone viral. In the video, Ranbir and Shraddha are seen in traditional wear. Ranbir is seen in a blue kurta while Shraddha can be seen in a yellow saree. We can even faintly hear a song. It seems like a wedding sequence. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor caught crying on camera; BTS video goes viral leaving fans concerned - watch

Fans are reacting on the video. “Giving yjhd vibes ... Ranbir is the only actor in this gen who gonna pull off rom-com effortlessly,” wrote a user. Another comment read, “Sound catchy.” Tweeted another fan, “With Pritam as a music director . I hope each and every song will make up to the mark which was missing in bollywood for 5 6 years. #ShraddhaKapoor ?❤️ #RanbirKapoor. Excited for LuvRanjan's next.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Sharmaji Namkeem: Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS how he stepped into father Rishi Kapoor's shoes to complete the film before Paresh Rawal came on board

With Pritam as a music director . I hope each and every song will make up to the mark which was missing in bollywood for 5 6 years.#ShraddhaKapoor ?❤️ #RanbirKapoor

Excited for LuvRanjan's next — Nirmal Kumar (@nirmaldprince) March 18, 2022

Giving yjhd vibes ... Ranbir is the only actor in this gen who gonna pull off rom-com effortlessly... — Harsh (@Harshit57329319) March 17, 2022

We are waiting for this song — RintuChakraborty (@RintuCh48112449) March 17, 2022

Pritam Arijit and ranbir ?? — Gunner (@up_rise_) March 17, 2022

Cant wait cant wait?? — ehmed (@shakhil_ahmd) March 17, 2022

What are your thoughts on the song and the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's romantic message for Alia Bhatt on her 29th birthday is unmissable – watch video