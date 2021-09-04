It’s been a while since we saw on the big screen. According to reports, he is simultaneously working on two films now – Pathan and Atlee’s next. The first look from Atlee’s next is out and we can see him in a pumped-up avatar. The film’s shoot is happening in Pune. It’s a 10-day schedule. Have a look at the pic below: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee film: After Nayanthara THESE south actress from The Family Man 2 joins the mega-budget pan-India film?

While there is no confirmation yet, we have also got to know that the film might have an army backdrop. There is also a strong buzz that the songs will be done by AR Rahman while the background music will be by Anirudh. The film might be titled Jawaan.

Apart from Nayanthara, it is said that even The Family Man 2 star Priyamani is a part of the film. It can be recalled that she had shared screen space with SRK in Chennai Express's chartbuster track, One Two Three Four Get On The Dance Floor.

Reportedly, SRK will play a double role in the film. The actor will be playing the role of an investigation officer with a top Indian agency. He will also be playing the role of the criminal in the film. The film can prove to be a game-changer for the actor who has not given a hit film since quite a few years now.

In a past interaction, Atlee had desired to work with SRK. "I have a huge amount of love and respect for #SRK sir and he also loves my work. Soon, hopefully, we will do something about it," the filmmaker had said. It seems that his wish is finally coming true.