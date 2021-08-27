Lyricist and Indian Idol judge Manoj Muntashir has sparked a new controversy in with a new video in which he called Mughal emperors such as Akbar, Jehangir and Humayun 'glorified dacoits'. The caption of his video read, “Whose heir are you? Choose Your Legacy And Your Heroes”. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Manoj Muntashir’s brilliant words will make you want to give your father a big hug – watch video

In the video in which he is speaking in Hindi, Manoj says, "The roads leading to our house were named after some glorified dacoits like Akbar, Humayun and Jahangir and we kept on clapping, watching the opportunist leaders cutting the ribbons."

He went on to say, "In Chittorgarh, one who killed thirty thousand civilians in the name of jihad was ideal king. The one who held Meena Bazar in front of the Agra Fort was jille ilahi. Jille Ilahi means the shadow of God, which God is this whose shadow is so black?" He asked people to pick their heroes and villains by rising above caste which has been the tradition of this great country. He added, "Who was Ravana? A Brahmin. He was in the direct bloodline of Lord Brahma, but have you seen a Brahmin worshipping Ravana?"

आप किसके वंशज हैं ?

Choose Your Legacy And Your Heros!

Relwasing today at 5 PM on YouTube/Manoj Muntashir pic.twitter.com/Xi9Mq1GGSf — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) August 24, 2021

Actor Richa Chadha filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan and many others called him out for his 'problematic' views.

“Bigotry laced with casteism,” wrote Neeraj. Richa replied to the tweet and wrote, “Cringe. Bad poetry, unwatchable. Should drop the pen name too. Why profit off of something you so hate.”

Bigotry laced with casteism! https://t.co/7ok09YCql4 — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) August 26, 2021

Cringe. Bad poetry, unwatchable. Should drop the pen name too. Why profit off of something you so hate. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 26, 2021

Writer Vaibhav Vishal tweeted, “The man who made a career out of Ishq, Khalish, Mehfooz, Fariyaad, and Rashqe Kamar questions our Indo-Islamic legacy, and our education, values and choices,” adding, “Good to see the mask coming off, Manoj. Remove the word “Muntashir” from your name now. Choose your legacy!”

The man who made a career out of Ishq, Khalish, Mehfooz, Fariyaad, Humsafar and Rashqe Kamar questions our Indo-Islamic legacy, and our education, values and choices. Good to see the mask coming off, Manoj. Remove the word “Muntashir” from your name now. Choose your legacy! ? https://t.co/ExbYYtS6Q2 — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) August 25, 2021

For those of you who don’t know, Manoj Muntashir had met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat earlier this month and had posted a picture with him on Twitter.